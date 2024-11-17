Bijan Robinson News: Held to 63 total yards in loss

Robinson rushed 12 times for 35 yards and caught all four of his targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Broncos.

Robinson was far from the only Falcon to disappoint in this lopsided loss. His 63 scrimmage yards marked the second-lowest total of Robinson's season and snapped a streak of five consecutive performances with at least 105 total yards. Atlanta's Week 12 bye will offer Robinson a nice opportunity to recharge his batteries after he averaged 21.4 touches over the past five games. He'll look to get back on track in Week 13 against the Chargers.