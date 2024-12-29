Bijan Robinson News: Makes two trips to end zone in loss
Robinson took 17 carries for 90 yards and two touchdowns while bringing in three of five targets for eight receiving yards in Sunday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Commanders.
Robinson churned out multiple rushing touchdowns in consecutive weeks for the first time in his young career Sunday. The rookie's late-season scoring binge brought him up to 12 rushing scores to go along with 1,286 yards through 16 games this year. Robinson will attempt to finish the regular season on a strong note when the Falcons host the Panthers next Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now