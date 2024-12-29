Fantasy Football
Bijan Robinson headshot

Bijan Robinson News: Makes two trips to end zone in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 29, 2024 at 10:27pm

Robinson took 17 carries for 90 yards and two touchdowns while bringing in three of five targets for eight receiving yards in Sunday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Commanders.

Robinson churned out multiple rushing touchdowns in consecutive weeks for the first time in his young career Sunday. The rookie's late-season scoring binge brought him up to 12 rushing scores to go along with 1,286 yards through 16 games this year. Robinson will attempt to finish the regular season on a strong note when the Falcons host the Panthers next Sunday.

