Bijan Robinson News: Piles up yardage against Dallas

Robinson carried the ball 19 times for 86 yards and caught all seven of his targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 27-21 win over the Cowboys.

The 145 scrimmage yards were a season high for Robinson, and the second-year RB has hit triple digits in four straight games and six of nine so far in 2024. His performance could have been even bigger, but Tyler Allgeier vultured a six-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter after Robinson had done most of the work to get Atlanta into the red zone. Robinson will look to keep rolling in Week 10 against a reeling Saints defense that just gave up two rushing TDs to Chuba Hubbard in a loss to the Panthers.