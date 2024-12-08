Bijan Robinson News: Strong showing in tough matchup

Robinson rushed 22 times for 92 yards and a touchdown and brought in both targets for nine yards in the Falcons' 42-21 loss to the Vikings on Sunday. He also had a two-point conversion run.

Facing a Vikings defense that had been one of the best in the league at stopping the run, Robinson put together a workman-like effort that saw him grind out 4.2 yards per tote with the second-highest carry total of his career. Robinson also recorded a rushing touchdown for the second consecutive game and fourth time in the last four contests on a 13-yard run late in the third quarter, and he's now eclipsed 90 rushing yards in three of his last four games as well. Robinson's workload pushed him over the 20-carry mark in consecutive games for the first time in his young career, affording him plenty of momentum as the fantasy playoffs begin and he heads into a favorable Week 15 road matchup against the Raiders on Monday night, Dec. 16.