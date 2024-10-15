Bilal Nichols Injury: Out for rest of 2024

The Cardinals placed Nichols (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday, and he is expected to miss the rest of the regular season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Nichols suffered a stinger in each of the Cardinals' last two games, and it appears his injury Sunday against the Packers is significant enough for him to be sidelined for the rest of the regular season. He'll end his first year in Arizona with 10 tackles (six solo) across six regular-season games. L.J. Collier is likely to serve as the Cardinals' second starting defensive tackle alongside Roy Lopez while Naquan Jones and Khyiris Tonga provide rotational depth.