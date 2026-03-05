Bilal Nichols Injury: Released by Arizona
Nichols (knee) was released by the Cardinals on Thursday after failing a physical, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
The defensive tackle ended the regular season on injured reserve with a knee injury and appears to still be dealing with the issue. A neck injury and the knee issue have limited Nichols to just 10 games over the last two years.
Bilal Nichols
Free Agent
