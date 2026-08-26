Bilhal Kone headshot

Bilhal Kone Injury: Misses practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Kone (lower body) did not participate at the Ravens' training-camp practice Wednesday, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Kone exited practice early with a lower-body injury Monday, and he remained unavailable Wednesday. The Ravens will finish the preseason with a matchup against the Commanders on Friday, and it is unclear if the cornerback will be able to play in the contest.

Bilhal Kone
Baltimore Ravens
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