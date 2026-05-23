Bilhal Kone News: Participating in OTAs

Kone (knee) has been taking part in Baltimore's OTAs.

After being selected by the Ravens in the sixth round of last year's NFL Draft, Kone spent his entire rookie campaign on IR due to a torn ligament in his left knee, which he suffered during a preseason contest. The 24-year-old appears to have since fully recovered given his ability to participate in OTAs. Kone is slated to compete for a depth role in Baltimore's secondary during the preseason.