Billy Bowman Injury: Recovering well from injury
Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Bowman is recovering well from his Achilles injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Bowman is closer to being at full health after suffering a torn Achilles last November. While the 23-year-old will be available for Atlanta's walkthroughs, he still isn't healthy enough to be a full participant in practice.
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