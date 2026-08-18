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Billy Schrauth Injury: Absent with knee issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Schrauth (knee) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Schrauth sprained his knee in early August. The guard remains sidelined with a brace and it is unclear when he will return to the field. The rookie fifth-rounder will not have much time to make his case for the 53-man roster once he regains his health, so he is a strong candidate for season-ending injured reserve.

Billy Schrauth
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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