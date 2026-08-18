Billy Schrauth Injury: Absent with knee issue

Schrauth (knee) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Schrauth sprained his knee in early August. The guard remains sidelined with a brace and it is unclear when he will return to the field. The rookie fifth-rounder will not have much time to make his case for the 53-man roster once he regains his health, so he is a strong candidate for season-ending injured reserve.