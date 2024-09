Hill (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

With Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) ruled out for Sunday and Hill doubtful, Zachary Carter, Jay Tufele and rookie Kris Jenkins will again likely pace the Bengals' interior defensive line in snaps against Carolina after that was the case last Monday night versus Washington, when both Rankins and Hill were inactive.