B.J. Hill Injury: Draws questionable tag
Hill (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chargers, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Hill returned to practice Thursday after logging a DNP on Wednesday. He closed the week with a pair of limited sessions, putting Hill on track to potentially give it a go versus Los Angeles. On the season, Hill has 27 tackles (13 solo), including two TFLs, and four pass deflections.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now