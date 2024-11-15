Fantasy Football
B.J. Hill Injury: Draws questionable tag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Hill (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chargers, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Hill returned to practice Thursday after logging a DNP on Wednesday. He closed the week with a pair of limited sessions, putting Hill on track to potentially give it a go versus Los Angeles. On the season, Hill has 27 tackles (13 solo), including two TFLs, and four pass deflections.

