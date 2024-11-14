B.J. Hill Injury: Logs limited practice in return

Hill (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Hill was unable to practice Wednesday due to a knee issue that he may have sustained during the Bengals' Week 9 loss to the Ravens. The veteran defensive tackle has managed to play through multiple injuries this season, so if he's able to practice in at least a limited capacity Friday, he'll likely be able to suit up against the Chargers on Sunday.