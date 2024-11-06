Fantasy Football
B.J. Hill headshot

B.J. Hill Injury: Questionable for Thursday night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Hill (ribs) is listed as questionable ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Ravens.

Hill upgraded to limited participation Wednesday after logging a DNP on Tuesday, suggesting he could be trending toward playing in Thursday night's divisional matchup. However, if the 29-year-old defensive tackle is unable to suit up in Week 10, expect Kris Jenkins and McKinnley Jackson to see increased work with Cincinnati's first-team defense.

B.J. Hill
Cincinnati Bengals
