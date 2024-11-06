B.J. Hill Injury: Questionable for Thursday night
Hill (ribs) is listed as questionable ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Ravens.
Hill upgraded to limited participation Wednesday after logging a DNP on Tuesday, suggesting he could be trending toward playing in Thursday night's divisional matchup. However, if the 29-year-old defensive tackle is unable to suit up in Week 10, expect Kris Jenkins and McKinnley Jackson to see increased work with Cincinnati's first-team defense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now