B.J. Hill News: Cleared to practice
The Bengals activated Hill (undisclosed) from the active/PUP list Saturday after he passed a physical.
Hill opened training camp on the PUP list while recovering from an unspecified injury. He's been given the green light to return to practice and is on track to play in the Bengals' next preseason game, which takes place Saturday, Aug. 22 against the Bears. Hill has suited up for the Bengals in each of the last five years and is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he logged 66 tackles (29 solo), including 4.0 sacks, across 17 regular-season games.
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