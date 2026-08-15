B.J. Hill headshot

B.J. Hill News: Cleared to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 6:14pm

The Bengals activated Hill (undisclosed) from the active/PUP list Saturday after he passed a physical.

Hill opened training camp on the PUP list while recovering from an unspecified injury. He's been given the green light to return to practice and is on track to play in the Bengals' next preseason game, which takes place Saturday, Aug. 22 against the Bears. Hill has suited up for the Bengals in each of the last five years and is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he logged 66 tackles (29 solo), including 4.0 sacks, across 17 regular-season games.

B.J. Hill
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring B.J. Hill See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring B.J. Hill See More
Gameday Injuries: Week 18
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 18
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
223 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
224 days ago
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
230 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
231 days ago
NFL Week 16 Monday Night Game Preview: 49ers-Colts Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 16 Monday Night Game Preview: 49ers-Colts Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
237 days ago