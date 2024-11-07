B.J. Hill News: Good to go vs. Baltimore

Hill (ribs) is not on the Bengals' inactive list for Thursday night's game against the Ravens.

Hill injured his ribs during Sunday's 41-24 win over the Raiders. He was able to log a limited practice Wednesday, and despite operating on a short week, Hill will suit up for Thursday's AFC North showdown. The 2018 third-round pick has logged 23 tackles (10 solo) and four pass breakups over seven regular-season games.