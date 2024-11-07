Fantasy Football
B.J. Hill headshot

B.J. Hill News: Good to go vs. Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Hill (ribs) is not on the Bengals' inactive list for Thursday night's game against the Ravens.

Hill injured his ribs during Sunday's 41-24 win over the Raiders. He was able to log a limited practice Wednesday, and despite operating on a short week, Hill will suit up for Thursday's AFC North showdown. The 2018 third-round pick has logged 23 tackles (10 solo) and four pass breakups over seven regular-season games.

B.J. Hill
Cincinnati Bengals
