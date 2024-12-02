B.J. Hill News: Logs first sack of season

Hill logged six tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 44-38 loss to Pittsburgh.

It took until Week 13 for Hill to register his first sack of the 2024 regular season, as he got to Russell Wilson for a four-yard loss late in the fourth quarter that forced the Steelers to settle for a 30-yard field goal by Chris Boswell. Through 10 games, Hill has logged 36 tackles (17 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and four passes defensed.