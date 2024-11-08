Fantasy Football
Blake Cashman Injury: Could return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Cashman (toe) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

It appears Cashman is trending toward suiting up Sunday, as the Minnesota product upgraded from limited practice Thursday to a full go Friday. However, if Cashman is sidelined for the fourth consecutive game in Week 10, expect Kamu Grugier-Hill to serve as one of the Vikings' top inside linebackers.

Blake Cashman
Minnesota Vikings
