Blake Cashman Injury: Missing another week

Cashman (toe) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Friday that Cashman was close to returning for the Vikings' Week 9 matchup, and the team is hoping that he can play in Week 10's game against the Jaguars, per Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Expect Kamu Grugier-Hill to continue seeing increased snaps with the Vikings' first-team defense while Cashman remains sidelined Sunday.