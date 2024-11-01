Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Blake Cashman headshot

Blake Cashman Injury: Missing another week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Cashman (toe) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Friday that Cashman was close to returning for the Vikings' Week 9 matchup, and the team is hoping that he can play in Week 10's game against the Jaguars, per Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Expect Kamu Grugier-Hill to continue seeing increased snaps with the Vikings' first-team defense while Cashman remains sidelined Sunday.

Blake Cashman
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now