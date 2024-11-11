Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Blake Cashman headshot

Blake Cashman News: Fills stat sheet vs. Jags

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Cashman recorded five total tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks and an additional tackle for loss, in Sunday's 12-7 win over the Jaguars.

Cashman tied three other Vikings as the team's leading tackler in Sunday's win, and he also brought down Mac Jones in the second quarter for his second sack of the season. The Minnesota product has now tallied 45 total tackles and five passes defended through six appearances this season. He's expected to remain one of Minnesota's top tacklers as the Vikings travel to Tennessee in Week 12.

Blake Cashman
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now