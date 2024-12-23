Blake Cashman News: Paces Minnesota in tackles

Cashman recorded 12 total tackles (nine solo), including one tackle for loss, and defended one pass in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Seahawks.

Cashman tallied his fourth game with double-digit stops in Sunday's narrow win, leading the Vikings' defense in total tackles. The 28-year-old linebacker has impressed in his first season with the Vikings, recording 93 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and defending eight passes through 12 appearances. Expect Cashman to continue starting alongside Kamu Grugier-Hill as part of Minnesota's top inside linebacker duo in the Week 17 matchup against the Packers.