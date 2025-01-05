Blake Corum Injury: Exits Sunday's game

Corum was forced out of Sunday's game against the Seahawks with a forearm injury.

With Kyren Williams being rested along with several other key starters in Week 18, Corum appeared poised to see an expanded workload versus Seattle. However, the running back exited the game after logging just two carries (for 10 yards) and catching his only target for 12 yards. In his absence, Ronnie Rivers and Cody Schrader are available to handle the Rams' backfield duties.