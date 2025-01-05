Blake Corum Injury: Sidelined for playoffs

Corum fractured his forearm in Sunday's 30-25 loss to the Rams and will be sidelined for the entire postseason, coach Sean McVay said after the game, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Despite the Rams securing the No. 4 seed in the NFC at 10-7, Corum's rookie season comes to a close at the end of the regular season due to an injury that will keep him out at least through mid-February. A more concrete recovery timeline will likely be established in the coming days. The 2024 third-round draft pick rushed 58 times for 207 yards and tacked on seven catches for 58 yards (eight targets) as the backup to Kyren Williams. Ronnie Rivers is the top candidate to step into the second spot on the depth chart.