Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Blake Corum headshot

Blake Corum News: Another eight carries

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 8, 2024 at 10:29pm

Corum rushed the ball eight times for 34 yards in Sunday's 44-42 win over the Bills.

Corum's role in the offense remained elevated, as his eight rushing attempts matched his highest mark of the season. However, he remains the clear backup to Kyren Williams, who saw 31 total touches in Sunday's win. That leaves Corum as valuable insurance to Williams, but he has very little standalone fantasy value for now.

Blake Corum
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now