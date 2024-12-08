Blake Corum News: Another eight carries
Corum rushed the ball eight times for 34 yards in Sunday's 44-42 win over the Bills.
Corum's role in the offense remained elevated, as his eight rushing attempts matched his highest mark of the season. However, he remains the clear backup to Kyren Williams, who saw 31 total touches in Sunday's win. That leaves Corum as valuable insurance to Williams, but he has very little standalone fantasy value for now.
