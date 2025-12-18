Corum still logged nine fewer carries than backfield mate Kyren Williams, but he was the only one of the two to get into the end zone. Corum scored his sixth touchdown of the season on a one-yard run in the third quarter directly following an interception of Sam Darnold, and the second-year back logged a career-high carry total. Corum has now recorded double-digit rush attempts in three straight games and has scored five times over the last four contests, giving him plenty of standalone value going into a Week 17 road matchup against the Falcons on Monday night, Dec. 29.