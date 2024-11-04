Fantasy Football
Blake Corum News: Invisible in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Corum rushed one time on his only snap for negative one yard and returned two kicks for 49 yards during Sunday's 26-20 overtime win against the Seahawks.

Kyren Williams only left the field for a single play out of the 77 the Rams ran on offense, even during overtime. Corum hasn't shown much in his limited usage, although he did see some action as a kick returner with marginal success. Williams struggled a bit in the victory, managing only 3.1 YPC and no touchdowns on his 22 carries, but Corum's role seems unlikely to change heading into a Week 10 Monday night showdown against the Dolphins.

