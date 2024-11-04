Blake Corum News: Invisible in victory

Corum rushed one time on his only snap for negative one yard and returned two kicks for 49 yards during Sunday's 26-20 overtime win against the Seahawks.

Kyren Williams only left the field for a single play out of the 77 the Rams ran on offense, even during overtime. Corum hasn't shown much in his limited usage, although he did see some action as a kick returner with marginal success. Williams struggled a bit in the victory, managing only 3.1 YPC and no touchdowns on his 22 carries, but Corum's role seems unlikely to change heading into a Week 10 Monday night showdown against the Dolphins.