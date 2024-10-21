Blake Corum News: Limited role on offense

Corum rushed three times for 11 yards during Sunday's 20-15 victory over the Raiders.

The Rams as a unit only took 55 snaps on offense, so Corum's usage was capped at just six offensive snaps compared to starter Kyren Williams, who had another big fantasy day with a robust 21-76-2 rushing line. Surprisingly, both Corum and Williams were blanked as pass-catchers. Expect Corum's role to stay the same in a short week against a Minneapolis run-defense that was just gashed by the Lions and their "Sonic and Knuckles" combo of Jahmyr Gibbs (15-116-2) and David Montgomery (9-31-0) in Week 7.