Blake Corum News: Season-high rushing total

Corum rushed eight times for 42 yards during Sunday's 21-14 victory against the Saints.

It was a day of career highs for Corum, as he was on the field for nearly a third of the Rams' snaps on offense. Kyren Williams, who had been struggling with fumbles in recent weeks, responded with an excellent 15-104-1 rushing line on the day, with the 104 yards representing a season high. While Corum's role did increase, Williams still handled the bulk of the workload, capping the rookie's upside heading into a Week 14 showdown against the Bills.