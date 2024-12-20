Blake Ferguson Injury: Missing Week 16

Ferguson (illness) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the 49ers, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ferguson's absence in Week 16 comes as no surprise, as the 27-year-old was unable to practice all week due to an illness. He'll remain on the Dolphins' reserve/non-football illness list, paving the way for Jake McQuaide to serve as Miami's top long snapper again Sunday.