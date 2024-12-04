Blake Ferguson News: On verge of return
Ferguson (personal) was designated to return from the reserve/non-football illness list Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Ferguson has been on the list since Oct. 19, but it appears his time there may be ending soon. He'll now have a 21-day window to practice with the team before needing to be placed on the active roster, which could happen in time to return Sunday against the Jets.
