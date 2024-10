The Dolphins placed Ferguson (personal) on the reserve/non-football injury list Saturday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Ferguson will be forced to miss at least the next four regular-season games, and the earliest he can return is Week 11 against the Raiders on Nov. 17. The Dolphins signed long snapper Matt Overton to the practice squad Saturday, and he has been elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts.