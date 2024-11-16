Blake Fisher Injury: Still in concussion protocols
Fisher (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Fisher opened the week with a limited practice Wednesday due to a concussion, but the issue evidently has gotten worse, as he wasn't able to practice Thursday and Friday. He'll look to get through the league's five-step protocols and aim to return for Week 12 against the Titans on Sunday, Nov. 24.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now