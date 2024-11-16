Fantasy Football
Blake Fisher headshot

Blake Fisher Injury: Still in concussion protocols

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 17, 2024 at 7:05am

Fisher (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Fisher opened the week with a limited practice Wednesday due to a concussion, but the issue evidently has gotten worse, as he wasn't able to practice Thursday and Friday. He'll look to get through the league's five-step protocols and aim to return for Week 12 against the Titans on Sunday, Nov. 24.

