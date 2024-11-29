Fantasy Football
Blake Fisher News: Good to go against Jacksonville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Fisher (concussion) carries no injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Fisher has missed the Texans' last two regular-season games due to a concussion, but his lack of an injury designation indicates he has cleared the league's five-step protocols ahead of Sunday's game. Fisher will return and serve as the backup to starting tackles Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard.

