Blake Fisher News: Good to go against Jacksonville
Fisher (concussion) carries no injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Fisher has missed the Texans' last two regular-season games due to a concussion, but his lack of an injury designation indicates he has cleared the league's five-step protocols ahead of Sunday's game. Fisher will return and serve as the backup to starting tackles Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard.
