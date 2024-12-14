Blake Gillikin Injury: Lands on IR
Arizona placed Gillikin (foot) on injured reserve Saturday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
Gillikin suffered a foot injury last Sunday in a loss to the Seahawks and didn't practice at all this week. His placement on IR means Gillikin could return to action during the current campaign only if the currently 6-7 Cardinals make the playoffs. Arizona elevated Michael Palardy off the practice squad Saturday to serve as the team's punter Sunday against the Patriots.
