Blake Gillikin headshot

Blake Gillikin Injury: Lands on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Arizona placed Gillikin (foot) on injured reserve Saturday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Gillikin suffered a foot injury last Sunday in a loss to the Seahawks and didn't practice at all this week. His placement on IR means Gillikin could return to action during the current campaign only if the currently 6-7 Cardinals make the playoffs. Arizona elevated Michael Palardy off the practice squad Saturday to serve as the team's punter Sunday against the Patriots.

Blake Gillikin
Arizona Cardinals
