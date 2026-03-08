Blake Gillikin headshot

Blake Gillikin Injury: Remaining in Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 2:38pm

Gillikin (back) and the Cardinals agreed on a one-year, $2.65 million contract Sunday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Gillikin will stick around as Arizona's expected starter at punter heading into the 2026 season. The 28-year-old suffered a back injury in October, ultimately being placed on injured reserve. Gillikin will look to prove his health and be ready to go for OTA's in late May.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blake Gillikin
