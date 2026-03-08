Blake Gillikin Injury: Remaining in Arizona
Gillikin (back) and the Cardinals agreed on a one-year, $2.65 million contract Sunday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Gillikin will stick around as Arizona's expected starter at punter heading into the 2026 season. The 28-year-old suffered a back injury in October, ultimately being placed on injured reserve. Gillikin will look to prove his health and be ready to go for OTA's in late May.
