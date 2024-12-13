Fantasy Football
Blake Gillikin

Blake Gillikin Injury: Will be sidelined Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 5:35pm

Gillikin (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup versus New England, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Gillikin hurt his foot in the first half of Sunday's loss to Seattle and didn't return. Placekicker Chad Ryland handled punting duties for Arizona the remainder of that contest, but the team signed Michael Palardy to the practice squad this week, and he will likely be called upon to punt Sunday versus the Patriots.

Blake Gillikin
Arizona Cardinals

