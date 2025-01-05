Fantasy Football
Blake Grupe headshot

Blake Grupe News: Converts four FGs in Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Grupe went 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts and 1-for-1 on point-after tries during Sunday's 27-19 defeat versus Tampa Bay.

Grupe ended his second season on a high note by making four field-goal tries for the first time since Week 1. While he finished with three fewer field-goal makes this season (27) compared to last year (30), the 5-foot-7 kicker showed some improvements from 2023 to 2024, increasing his field goal percentage from 81 percent to 87 percent. Barring any unforeseen injuries or issues, Grupe should return as the Saints' starting kicker for the 2025 campaign.

Blake Grupe
New Orleans Saints
