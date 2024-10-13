Blake Grupe News: Converts two FGAs in Week 6

Grupe connected on 2-for-2 field-goal attempts and 3-for-3 point-after tries during Sunday's 51-27 defeat versus Tampa Bay.

Grupe saw his workload bump back up after attempting just one field goal over the previous two contests. The second-year kicker hit field-goal tries of 42 and 29 yards in the second quarter, and he's now converted all 10 of his FGAs and all but two of his 19 PATs through the first six games of the season. Grupe and the Saints' offense will look to put up another prolific outing versus the Broncos on Thursday Night Football in Week 7.