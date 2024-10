Grupe (right hip) practiced in full Friday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Considering Grupe followed up Thursday's absence with no practice limitations at all one day later, the DNP likely was for maintenance purposes. He's now set to handle place-kicking duties for the Saints on Monday at Kansas City, which so far has amounted to 8-for-8 on field-goal attempts and 13-for-14 on point-after tries through four games.