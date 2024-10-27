Blake Grupe News: Misses FG attempt Week 8

Grupe went 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts during Sunday's 26-8 loss against the Chargers.

Grupe missed a field goal for the first time this season, pushing a 44-yard attempt wide right during the fourth quarter. The second-year kicker still made field-goal tries of 40 and 43 yards, and he's now gone 13-for-14 on FGAs while making all but two of his 20 PATs through eight games. Grupe will look to make all of his tries during next week's game at Carolina on Sunday, Nov. 3.