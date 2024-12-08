Blake Grupe News: Misses two FGs in win

Grupe went 0-for-2 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 on point-after tries during Sunday's 14-11 win over the Giants.

Grupe failed to convert two field-goal tries of 50-plus yards, first missing wide left on a 53-yarder in the first quarter. He then had a 60-yard attempt blocked as time expired at the end of the first half. The second-year kicker has been steady this season, and he'd previously done well from long distance, going a perfect 5-for-5 on tries of 50-plus over the first 12 games. But, Grupe's strulgged as of late with now three missed field-goal tries over the last two weeks. He'll look to bounce back next week versus Washington on Sunday, Dec. 15.