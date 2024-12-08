Blake Grupe News: Misses two FGs in win
Grupe went 0-for-2 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 on point-after tries during Sunday's 14-11 win over the Giants.
Grupe failed to convert two field-goal tries of 50-plus yards, first missing wide left on a 53-yarder in the first quarter. He then had a 60-yard attempt blocked as time expired at the end of the first half. The second-year kicker has been steady this season, and he'd previously done well from long distance, going a perfect 5-for-5 on tries of 50-plus over the first 12 games. But, Grupe's strulgged as of late with now three missed field-goal tries over the last two weeks. He'll look to bounce back next week versus Washington on Sunday, Dec. 15.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now