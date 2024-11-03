Blake Grupe News: Nails all three field goals Week 9

Grupe connected on 3 of 3 field goal attempts and his only extra-point try during Sunday's 23-22 defeat against Carolina.

Grupe bounced back after missing a field-goal attempt for the first time this season during last week's loss to the Chargers. The second-year kicker hit field goals of 29 and 33 yards in the first quarter before hitting a 51-yarder in the third quarter. This final try was also his first field-goal attempt of 50-plus yards since Week 1 versus Carolina. Grupe has now gone 16-for-17 on field-goal tries and he's made all but two PATs this season. He'll look to be perfect one again during this coming Sunday's home game versus Atlanta.