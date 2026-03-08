Blake Grupe headshot

Blake Grupe News: Sticking in Indy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 1:55pm

Grupe agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $1.4 million with the Colts on Sunday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Grupe converted all 11 of his field-goal attempts and 10 PAT tries across the Colts' final five regular-season games last year. Indianapolis signed the 27-year-old from its practice squad after moving on from Michael Badgley in December. Grupe opened the season with the Saints but was waived in late November after he hit 18 of 26 field-goal tries over 11 appearances. He will now compete with Spencer Schrader for the Colts' starting kicker job this offseason, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

