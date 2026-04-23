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Blake Miller News: Picked by Lions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

The Lions selected Miller in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 17th overall.

Miller (6-foot-7, 317 pounds) was a standout four-year starter at Clemson, where he developed his reputation as a rugged right tackle. Miller was a better athlete than expected at the Combine, logging excellent marks across the board and making clear that his NFL transition should be about as easy as it gets. Expect Miller to start at right tackle while Penei Sewell moves over to the left.

Blake Miller
Detroit Lions
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