Blake Watson Injury: Cut by Tennessee
Watson (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Titans on Thursday, according to the NFL's official transaction log.
If the running back goes unclaimed, he will revert to Tennessee's injured reserve list, at which point he would need to reach an injury settlement with the team to play in 2026. Watson last played in a regular-season contest in 2024, recording four carries for 10 yards across 11 offensive snaps.
Blake Watson
Free Agent
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