Blake Watson headshot

Blake Watson News: Accumulates 23 yards in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Watson logged four carries for 10 yards and added one catch (on two targets) for 13 yards across two regular-season games in 2024.

The Broncos signed Watson as an undrafted free agent in late April. He earned a spot on the 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he was waived in mid-October after being a healthy scratch in five of Denver's first six regular-season games. He opted to stick around on the practice squad and was elevated to the active roster for Week 16 against the Chargers. Watson will be on the Broncos' 90-man roster when the new league year begins March 12 and will look to earn a rotational spot in the backfield for the 2025 campaign.

Blake Watson
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
