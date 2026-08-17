Blake Watson News: Pair of tryouts
Watson (undisclosed) had a tryout with the Commanders on Sunday, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.
Watson also participated in a tryout with the Cardinals on Saturday, and he now appears to be back to full health after suffering an undisclosed injury before reaching an injury settlement with Tennessee in late April. The running back will look to latch on with a new squad before the end of the preseason.
Blake Watson
Free Agent
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