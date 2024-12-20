Blake Watson News: Reverts to practice squad

Watson reverted to the Broncos' practice squad Friday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Watson was elevated to Denver's active roster for the second time this season ahead of the Week 16 loss to the Chargers, taking four carries for 10 yards while catching one of his two targets for 13 yards over just 10 offensive snaps. The Memphis product could be elevated again for the Broncos' Week 17 matchup against the Bengals if Jaleel McLaughlin (quadriceps) is sidelined for the second consecutive game.