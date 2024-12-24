Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Blake Watson headshot

Blake Watson News: Signed to active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 24, 2024 at 2:24pm

The Broncos signed Watson to their active roster from their practice squad Tuesday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Watson appeared in two games for Denver while on their practice squad and has carried the ball twice for nine yards. He could see increased usage once again during Saturday's matchup versus the Bengals if Jaleel McLaughlin (quadricep) is out again.

Blake Watson
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now