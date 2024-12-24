Blake Watson News: Signed to active roster
The Broncos signed Watson to their active roster from their practice squad Tuesday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.
Watson appeared in two games for Denver while on their practice squad and has carried the ball twice for nine yards. He could see increased usage once again during Saturday's matchup versus the Bengals if Jaleel McLaughlin (quadricep) is out again.
