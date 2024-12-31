Blake Whiteheart Injury: Limited Tuesday with knee issue
Whiteheart was a limited practice participant Tuesday due to a knee injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Whiteheart logged a season-high 31 offensive snaps Sunday versus Miami and appears to have picked up a knee injury. His increased opportunity came as a result of starting tight end David Njoku missing the contest due to a knee issue of his own. Njoku didn't practice Tuesday, leaving Jordan Akins and Brenden Bates as the two Browns tight ends not currently dealing with an injury.
